Gulf Inland Logistics Park Sells A 13-Acre, Rail-Served Site To EGF Energy Partners LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Petroleum Lubricant Manufacturer to Build 60,000 Square Foot Warehouse Space to Store, Blend, Transload Lubricant Products

HOUSTON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Inland Logistics Park , managed and developed by Liberty Development Partners , today announced that EGF Energy Partners LLC has purchased a 13.1-acre, rail-served site to serve as a terminal and manufacturing facility for base oils and lubricating oils.

“As we near the completion of Phase 1 sales at Gulf Inland Logistics Park, we're pleased to welcome EGF Energy Partners to our growing community,” said Marcus Goering, Principal at Liberty Development Partners.“Their decision to locate here affirms the strategic advantages we offer - direct access to both Union Pacific and BNSF rail networks, proximity to the Greater Houston area, and seamless connectivity to their customers and suppliers. Each new tenant, like EGF Energy Partners, accelerates our progress toward establishing Gulf Inland Logistics Park as a key driver of industrial growth and global logistics in Texas.”

For more than 20 years, EGF Energy Partners has manufactured premium-quality lubricants and associated products for the automotive, industrial, and drilling markets. A family and minority-owned business with headquarters in Houston, EGF Energy Partners plans to store, blend, and transload lubricant products at Gulf Inland Logistics Park. The initial development phase is expected to be operational within a year and will consist of a 20,000-square-foot warehouse housing more than 400,000 gallons of bulk tank storage, as well as multiple loading racks, and a truck scale. The completed project will total 60,000 square feet of warehouse space and capacity for 800,000 gallons of tankage.

“EGF Energy Partners, LLC is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a 13-acre property at Gulf Inland Logistics Park, offering direct rail access to both Union Pacific and BNSF railroads. Our new site will feature a modern terminal, extensive storage tank facilities, a state-of-the-art transload station, and on-site manufacturing capabilities,” said Felix Moreno, Jr., President of EGF Energy Partners.“This strategic investment will allow us to internalize our rail logistics, integrating operations between this new location and our existing 20-acre Houston site. By streamlining transportation and operations across both properties, EGF Energy Partners is positioning for continued growth and significantly enhancing our efficiency, flexibility, and service to our customers.”

Gulf Inland Logistics Park's strategic location offers an ideal environment for industrial, commercial, and retail development. Within a 40-minute radius, Gulf Inland has access to a skilled and reliable workforce of over 2.3 million people. The Park also benefits from its proximity to major transportation arteries, including Downtown Houston, the Port of Houston, and The Woodlands.

Gulf Inland Logistics Park is rapidly evolving into a high-capacity logistics hub, with development moving at an accelerated pace to meet demand. Phase 1, spanning 200 acres, is nearly complete, with six of seven lots sold. Phase 2 is available, and lots are currently being sold.

The project's rail infrastructure is scaling rapidly: Yard 1 is fully operational, with 330 rail storage spaces, and Yard 2 is expected to add another 550 by August 2025. Three additional yards are set to open by early 2026, bringing the total to over 2,000 railcar storage spaces. The park's rail infrastructure is a key asset, providing businesses with efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions and making the site an essential logistics hub in the region.

About Gulf Inland Logistics Park

One of the few dual, rail-served sites available in the region, Gulf Inland Logistics Park provides an unmatched location for logistics, transportation, and manufacturing businesses to locate and expand. Gulf Inland Logistics Park features immediate access to the two largest US Class I Railroads, the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad. CMC Railroad has a planned capacity of more than 2,000 railcars, which will all be open by 2026.

The park's location at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and US Highway 90 also provides expedient access to Interstate 10, Interstate 59, Interstate 45, and State Highway 146. Gulf Inland Logistics Park is also within 100 miles of five Texas ports – Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Galveston, and Freeport. Gulf Inland offers spaces for sale, lease, or build-to-suit from 100,000 square feet to 1,500,000 square feet. For more information on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit .

