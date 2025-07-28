Latest Research On Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Growth Projections & Opportunities To 2032
Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market is growing rapidly due to rising vegan trends, health awareness, and product innovation.In the U.S., rising demand for clean-label, vegan nutrition is driving plant-based protein supplements to exceed USD 6.79 billion by 2032, fueled by fitness trends and sustainable lifestyle choices.” - DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLPAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Overview:
The global plant-based protein supplements market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for clean-label, vegan, and allergen-free nutrition, fueled by lifestyle shifts toward plant-based diets and growing awareness around environmental sustainability. Soy, pea, rice, and hemp proteins are dominating the supplement category, finding increased usage across powders, ready-to-drink beverages, bars, and capsules.
Market Size and Forecast
The plant-based protein supplements market size is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for clean-label, vegan, and allergen-free nutrition. Valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow significantly 6.79 billion through 2031 growing with a CAGR of 8.21%, fueled by lifestyle shifts toward plant-based diets and growing awareness around environmental sustainability. Soy, pea, rice, and hemp proteins are dominating the supplement category, finding increased usage across powders, ready-to-drink beverages, bars, and capsules.
Key Market Drivers & Opportunities:
Health and Wellness Boom: Consumers are increasingly shifting toward protein-rich diets that align with their fitness and weight management goals.
Rise of Veganism and Flexitarian Diets: Ethical and environmental concerns are pushing people toward plant-based alternatives.
Product Innovation: Technological advancements in protein extraction and taste enhancement are improving consumer appeal.
Clean Label Demand: Transparent, allergen-free, and non-GMO product offerings are gaining traction across developed markets.
E-commerce Expansion: Direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms and health-focused online retailers are propelling global accessibility.
Geographical Share:
North America: Continues to dominate the global market due to the growing vegan population, rising gym culture, and high disposable income.
Europe: Sees strong adoption led by sustainability-conscious consumers and stringent labeling regulations.
Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region with increasing urbanization, adoption of Western dietary trends, and lactose intolerance concerns in countries like China, India, and Japan.
Leading Key Market Players:
Glanbia plc
Now Health Group Inc.
Nutiva Inc
Danone SA
MusclePharm Corporation
CytoSport, Inc.
General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Holdings, Inc.
Quest The Simply Good Food Co
The Nature's Bounty Co
Reliance Vitamin Company, Inc.
Market segmentation:
By Source: (Soy, Pea, Rice, Spirulina, Wheat and Others)
By Type: (Ready-to-Drink, Protein Powder,Protein Bars and Others)
By Distribution Channel: (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Sales, Pharmacies and Drug Stores and Others)
By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Recent Developments – United States:
2025: Orgain introduced a new organic protein blend with functional mushrooms and adaptogens targeting stress relief and gut health.
2024: Glanbia expanded its vegan sports nutrition portfolio by launching a pea and brown rice protein blend under its performance brand targeting Gen Z consumers.
Recent Developments – Japan:
2025: Meiji Holdings partnered with a biotechnology firm to develop a fermented rice protein supplement aimed at improving digestibility and amino acid profile.
2024: Asahi Group launched a plant-based RTD protein drink enriched with matcha and soy protein to cater to health-conscious millennials and seniors.
Conclusion:
The Plant-based Protein Supplements Market is witnessing exponential demand as consumers across the world become more health-conscious and environmentally aware. With innovation in product formulation, strategic regional expansions, and a rapidly diversifying customer base, the market is poised for sustained growth. Companies that focus on personalized nutrition, sustainable sourcing, and transparency in labeling will likely emerge as long-term winners in this evolving landscape.
