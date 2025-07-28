Record Growth For Locally Amid Surge In Online-To-Offline Momentum

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally Delivers Record Quarter: Surges in New Customers, Retail Signups, and Market Momentum as“Online-to-Offline” Goes Mainstream

- Mike Massey, CEO and Founder of LocallyNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Locally , the leading online-to-offline shopping platform today announced record-breaking Q2 results, including the highest-ever number of new customers, and surging demand from both brands and retailers seeking to unlock the power of“near me” commerce.Driven by interest in local fulfillment, real-time inventory visibility, and shopper intelligence, Locally is experiencing what its leadership calls a“watershed moment” in the shift toward“near-me” retail proximity as a performance channel.“We've spent years building the connective tissue between brands, retailers, and shoppers,” said Mike Massey, CEO and Founder of Locally.“This quarter validated that vision. Local is no longer a 'nice-to-have', it's now core to how the best brands convert interest into action.”Q2 Highlights:- Customer Growth: Largest influx of brand signups to date- Shopper Intelligence Momentum: Surge in adoption of ShopSense , Locally's new data tool helping brands understand and optimize local demand- Retailer Partnerships: New tools drove a significant increase in active inventory-sharing stores quarter-over-quarter- Omnichannel Impact: Significant lift in“where-to-buy” usage and local pickup options across flagship brand sitesIntroducing ShopSense – Turning Local Data Into Actionable StrategyLast quarter also marked the launch of ShopSense, Locally's next-gen insights platform that turns retail data and shopper behavior into strategic action. With visibility into local inventory, sales, and demand trends, ShopSense empowers brands to optimize sales, planning, and more. Brands and retailers know exactly how much stock they have and where it is located.“ShopSense arms brands with the kind of retail intelligence they've never had at the local level,” said Mark Strella, VP of Product at Locally.“It's like flipping on the lights in a room that's been dim for years. And it's driving smarter, more profitable decisions.”Fueling a New Era of Omnichannel GrowthLocally's growth reflects a larger industry shift: shoppers increasingly expect real-time product availability and fulfillment options near them. Locally powers that experience at scale, across 1,000+ global brands and 65,000+ retailers, facilitating over 60 million shopper engagements per month.From consumer electronics to outdoor gear to premium footwear, brands are realizing the ROI of bridging online discovery with local availability, and Locally is leading the way.About LocallyLocally leads the Online-to-Offline Marketplace, connecting millions of shoppers to real-time local inventory across 65,000+ retailers globally. Partnering with over 1,000 major brands, we provide seamless solutions like local product locators, BOPIS, and ROPIS, integrating digital and physical shopping experiences. Trusted by 60 million shoppers monthly, Locally unifies brands and retailers for a comprehensive marketplace. Learn more at locally.

