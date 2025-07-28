BREAKING: Thailand, Cambodia Declare Ceasefire Thank Trump, Anwar Mediation

Thailand and Cambodia announced an immediate ceasefire after escalating border tensions. Both countries credited Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump for their successful mediation efforts that brought the two sides to the table.

