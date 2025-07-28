Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BREAKING: Thailand, Cambodia Declare Ceasefire Thank Trump, Anwar Mediation


2025-07-28 10:12:01
(AsiaNet News)

Thailand and Cambodia announced an immediate ceasefire after escalating border tensions. Both countries credited Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump for their successful mediation efforts that brought the two sides to the table.

