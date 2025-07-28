Om Birla WARNS Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla strongly warned Akhilesh Yadav over continuous disruptions during the Operation Sindoor debate. He asked whether the Opposition wanted a discussion or just drama, as SP MPs stormed the Well of the House.

