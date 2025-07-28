Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Om Birla WARNS Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha


2025-07-28 10:12:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla strongly warned Akhilesh Yadav over continuous disruptions during the Operation Sindoor debate. He asked whether the Opposition wanted a discussion or just drama, as SP MPs stormed the Well of the House.

MENAFN28072025007385015968ID1109852043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search