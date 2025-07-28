'Why Was Ceasefire Agreed??': Gaurav Gogoi Questions Rajnath In Lok Sabha

During the heated Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, 'Why was ceasefire agreed?' His sharp question sparked uproar, as tensions rose over the government's handling of the military operation.

