Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Why Was Ceasefire Agreed??': Gaurav Gogoi Questions Rajnath In Lok Sabha


2025-07-28 10:12:01
During the heated Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, 'Why was ceasefire agreed?' His sharp question sparked uproar, as tensions rose over the government's handling of the military operation.

