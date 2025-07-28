Extreme Heat Grips US: Forecast Puts Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando And More Cities At High Risk
The most intense heat is expected through Wednesday, with highs ranging from the upper 90s to low 100s. Factoring in humidity,“feels like” temperatures-or heat index values-are projected to exceed 110–115°F in several areas. The cities of Raleigh, Charlotte, Orlando, Atlanta, and Jacksonville are under a Level 4 (maximum) Extreme Heat Risk, affecting more than 18 million people at the peak.Midwest cities also under advisory
The Midwest isn't spared. The NWS has issued heat advisories for Chicago and St. Louis, where heat index values may climb to 110°F on July 28. The extreme conditions are being fueled by a high-pressure system, commonly called a“heat dome,” which is trapping hot, humid air over the eastern US.Southern states facing prolonged danger
The South remains in the grip of sweltering conditions. Heat advisories are active in Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, where the heat index may hit 112°F. Nashville, Tennessee, is forecast to see values near 109°F, with“little or no overnight relief” expected through July 30.Northeast braces for a scorcher
Looking ahead, the Northeast will join the heat emergency. On Monday and Tuesday, cities along the I-95 corridor-from Boston to New York-will face heat indices between 95°F and 105°F.Widespread risk to health
The NWS warns that heat levels are dangerous for anyone without access to adequate cooling or hydration. Major cities including Memphis, Savannah, Tampa, and Jackson are expected to see actual air temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s throughout the week.Public urged to take precautions
Officials are urging residents to limit outdoor activities, stay in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, and check on vulnerable populations including the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.
