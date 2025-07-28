Who Is Julian Brown? Atlanta Inventor And Influencer With 1.7 Million Followers Missing After 'Under Attack' Post
Julian Brown rose to prominence for his groundbreaking invention called Plastoline-a device he claimed could convert plastic waste into usable fuels like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The innovation caught the attention of environmentalists and tech enthusiasts alike.
Brown, who had been passionate about environmental issues since his teenage years, had launched a GoFundMe campaign titled "Plastic to Fuel – Together We Will Heal Earth" with a $1 million fundraising goal to bring his invention to mass production. As of July 28, the page had raised over $18,000, with new donations still trickling in.Chilling final post on social media
Brown's last known communication came in the form of a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, July 9. In the video, he spoke directly to the camera:“I'm certainly under attack... I can't go into so much detail,” he said, urging his followers to“keep your eyes open.”
He ended on a determined note:“I'm still working. I'm still building. Nothing is going to stop that.”
In a written post, Brown further alarmed fans with the message:“Something is happening, keep me in your prayers please. SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don't know.”Disappearance still a mystery
Despite the concerning messages, few details have emerged from authorities or local media about Brown's disappearance. It remains unclear when he was officially reported missing, or what efforts are currently underway to locate him.
The lack of information has fueled speculation online, with some followers expressing fears that his work on Plastoline may have made him a target.
