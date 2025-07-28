Jaishankar On Trump's India-Pak Ceasefire Claims: 'No Phone Call Between PM Modi And Trump From April 22 To June 17'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dismissing US President Donald Trump's claims to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that there was no phone calls between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from April 22 and June 17.

“No phone call took place between PM Modi and US President Trump between April 22 and June 17,” Jaishankar said.

“After we retaliated Pakistan's attack, we got phone calls saying Pakistan was ready to stop. But, we told them the request has to come from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO),” he told the Parliament during a debate on Operation Sindoor.

What Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha

“Thanks to India's diplomacy, TRF – which owned up Pahalgam attack - designated as global terrorist organisation.”

“Multilateral groups such as Quad and BRICS condemned April 22 Pahalgam attack, so did many individual countries.”

“German foreign minister said India has every right to defend itself against terror and will support us; so has France and the European Union.”

“People who did nothing have the temerity to question government which brought down Bahawalpur and Muridke terror sites. Who thought that terror sites in Bahawalpur and Muridke will be brought down the way they were.”

“I'd like to inform the House that on May 9, Vice President JD Vance called the Prime Minister warning of a massive Pakistani attack expected in the next few hours. The Prime Minister, in his response, made it very clear that if such an attack occurred, it would be met with an appropriate response from our side. The attack did take place but was foiled by our armed forces. I think the House should collectively appreciate the performance of our armed forces in preventing what was a massive attack on the 9th and 10th of May.”

"Operation Sindoor a new normal in how we respond to terror."

“The longest Pakistan has been under FATF grey list was under the Modi government.”

“Seven parliamentary delegations went to 33 nations, made India proud by explaining our zero tolerance towards terror to world leaders.”

“We are getting warnings about Pakistan-China collaboration, when this has been going on for 60 years.”

Trump repeats ceasefire claim between India, Pak

US President Trump on July 23 (local time) again claimed credit for stopping a war between India and Pakistan, saying both countries were close to a nuclear conflict after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

In his remarks, Trump said jets were being shot down repeatedly and he had to step in to de-escalate the situation. "We have stopped wars between India and Pakistan. They were probably going to end up in a nuclear war. They shot down five planes in the last attack. It was back and forth, back and forth. I called them and I said no more trade if you do this. They are both powerful nuclear nations. Who knows where that would have ended up, and I stopped it..." Trump said.

The statement came a day after the White House credited Trump's intervention with helping reach a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)