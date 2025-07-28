Family Focused Alpine Adventures

MENAFN - Pressat) Head to Plose, in South Tyrol and enjoy a family escape where fun comes naturally

Autumn in Northern Italy offers active outdoor adventures from dawn to dusk and exciting activities for all the family. With the mountains and forests looking at their most picturesque, and the annual fruit harvests in full swing, the Plose mountain region provides endless opportunities for exploration and discovery.

Plose is rich in local culture and rooted in the natural environment, with year-round activities linked to the changing seasons. In the Autumn, the forests and valleys become thrilling adventure zones, perfect for all ages. Go hiking, cycling, or horse-riding along the many mountain trails. Make magical memories on a horse-and-cart excursion or experience a fun-filled family alpaca trek. Visit local farms and meet the farmers and their animals, sample regional foods and discover what rural life is like in South Tyrol. You can even roll up your sleeves and learn how to milk a dairy cow or pick apples and press them into sweet Alpine apple juice.

Plose offers everything for the ultimate family holiday in the Italian mountains.

Where holidays work in harmony with nature

The perfect family base camp for your Italian adventure is AKI Family Resort PLOSE. An impressive new 5* resort located just minutes from the slopes of Plose mountain. Designed entirely with families in mind, this modern home-from-home resort is inspired by its beautiful Alpine location.

Offering a carefree atmosphere that blends laid-back luxury with 5* hospitality, here, families are encouraged to enjoy precious time together and make lasting memories.

Open to babies from one month old, life is made easy for families at AKI Family Resort PLOSE, with all essential kit all provided free of charge. Families have access to a 24-hour baby bar with baby porridge, healthy baby food, milk powder, microwave, kettle, glasses and bottle warmer.

Hiking equipment and e-bikes are also complimentary, making family exploration a stress-free experience.

While the beauty of the surrounding environment is extremely enticing, there is much to do onsite at the resort, too. With a water world of indoor and outdoor pools, three waterslides and a family sauna, play barn with hanging bridges, a bobbycar track and a treehouse. AKI Kids' Club provides a fully staffed indoor space designed to focus on learning through play. A spacious park and gardens with outdoor games and adventure zones provide a safe place where children can make friends in an inspiring environment.

Teenagers have a lounge with chill-out corners, ping pong, table football and air hockey. There is even a petting farm with alpacas, goats, rabbits, ducks, and hens.

Nestled beneath the boughs of ancient pine and fir trees, you will find the zen-like spa, yoga pavilion and forest saunas.

Enjoy the calm atmosphere of the spacious, sustainably designed family suites. Each is filled with home comforts, including a family living space with a cosy, cushion-filled corner, separate bedrooms, and a private terrace overlooking the mountains and forests of Plose.

If you are looking for an Autumn adventure for the whole family, then...

It's time for togetherness at AKI Family Resort PLOSE

