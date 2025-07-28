J & K Govt Orders Police Reshuffle IGP Crime Sunil Gupta Relieved

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered a major reshuffle of senior police officers, relieving Dr. Sunil Gupta (IPS), IGP Crime J&K, from the Union Territory cadre to take up his new assignment, while issuing multiple transfers and postings of IPS and JKPS officers.

According to a government order, Dr. Sunil Gupta (IPS, 2007) has been relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from July 28, 2025. Consequent to this, Sujit Kumar (IPS, 2007), IGP Security J&K, shall hold the additional charge of IGP Crime J&K.

In a separate order, Government Order as per news agency JKNS reads, that Vinod Kumar (IPS, 2011): DIG Armed Jammu transferred and posted as DIG IRP Jammu.

Sameer Sharma (IPS, 2011): Awaiting posting, now posted as DIG Armed Jammu vice Vinod Kumar.

While, Kulbir Singh (JKPS, 1999): SSP Ramban transferred and posted as Director, Commando Training Centre, Lethpora.

Randeep Kumar (JKPS, 1999): SSP Security HQ J&K transferred and posted as SSP PTWS Jammu.

Arun Gupta (JKPS, 2001): SSP SB CID Jammu transferred and posted as SSP Ramban vice Shri Kulbir Singh.

Liaqat Ali (JKPS, 2001): SO to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K transferred and posted as SSP PTWS Kashmir.

Jameel Ahmad (JKPS, 2001): Principal STC Sheeri shall hold additional charge of Commandant IR-13.

Mohd. Rafi Giri (JKPS, 2008): Dy. CO 2nd Border Bn transferred and posted as SO to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K vice Shri Liaqat Ali.

Sunil Kumar Kesar (JKPS, 2011): Addl. SP (Ops) Doda transferred and posted as Dy. CO IR-15.

Zahid Aziz Samoon (JKPS, 2011): Dy. SP (Ops) Pulwama transferred and posted as Dy. CO IR-17.

Devinder Singh Bandral (JKPS, 2012): Dy. CO IR-1 transferred and posted as Addl. SP (Ops) Doda vice Shri Sunil Kumar Kesar.

The orders were issued by Chandraker Bharti (IAS), Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir.