How Kashmiris Are Building A Support System In Mumbai

The Rhythm Keeper

At the center of the Circle is Ikram, a banker from Srinagar who moved to Mumbai after working in different Indian cities since 2002.

In his first years in the metropolitan city, he traversed unfamiliar train lines and spells of loneliness.“You feel invisible,” he says.“Mumbai doesn't stop for anyone.”

Today, he makes sure no one from his community feels that way again. He wants everyone to experience the warmth, respect, and embrace of cosmopolitan Mumbai.

Ikram screens every new member, keeps the conversations focused, and fields a constant stream of requests.

His phone lights up at all hours. Sometimes a medical SOS at 3 a.m., and sometimes a job lead mid-afternoon.

“You have to move with Mumbai's rhythm,” he says.“I just make sure no one gets lost before they learn the steps.”

A Mumbai Mentor

One of the Circle's key members is Dr. Maroof Bashir, Principal of St. Wilfred's College of Law in Navi Mumbai. He's someone many Kashmiri students turn to when they first land in the city, unsure where to begin with college forms, fees, or scholarships.

He knows the system well and helps young people find their way. But he also introduces them to a side of Mumbai, away from the film sets and high-rises.

“There's a thoughtful, literary Mumbai,” he says.“You just need someone to point you to it.”

Through his college and personal network, Dr. Maroof helps students feel at home. Whether it's getting them into law school, guiding them on scholarships, or just checking in, he's become someone they can count on.

In a fast and unfamiliar city, it's this steady support that truly makes a difference for Kashmiris arriving in Mumbai as students, strugglers, artists, or patients.

A Banker's Blueprint

Adil Shah, Vice President at Axis Bank, once ran a branch in Srinagar. After relocating to Mumbai, he began to notice the everyday struggles of young, educated, and overwhelmed Kashmiris.

He watched them wrestle with housing agents, freeze at interviews, get lost in hospital corridors.

“It wasn't a lack of talent,” he says.“It was a lack of systems.”

Adil began building those systems. He linked renters to fair landlords, verified job offers, and created a thread of practical help that others could follow. He calls it civic duty.

“This is infrastructure,” he says.“Built with care, not concrete.”

Some members of this Circle are focused on building safety nets and support systems for Kashmiri women. Having once been young and vulnerable themselves, they understand what it's like to be a working woman in a big city. It's this understanding that drives women like Anjum Syed.

The Resume Builder

A banker, Anjum moved to Mumbai from Delhi in 2002. In the national capital and across North India, she would often see other Kashmiris at cafés, campus events, or just going about daily life. But Mumbai felt different.

“You don't see or hear much Kashmir here,” she says.“You feel alone.”

Then one day, Ikram reached out to her on LinkedIn. She joined the Circle reluctantly. But soon, her inbox filled with résumés, especially from young Kashmiris seeking internships and jobs in the dream city of the India.

She began editing them, line by line, and coaching young Kashmiris through the hiring process.

“Everyone thinks talent is enough,” she says.“Then they meet the walls. I help them knock, professionally.”

Anjum says Mumbai tests newcomers early, especially those from small towns like Kashmir.

“The first six months decide everything,” she says.“It's never easy. But if you have a support system, like the one we are building, the city stays with you.”

This spirit of compassion is helping create safe spaces for Kashmiris far from home, and people like Jasleen Kaur are leading the way.

Comfort on a Plate

Kaur is a Kashmiri Sikh, who runs Folk, a fine-dining restaurant in Kala Ghoda. During the pandemic, she began cooking the food of her childhood: rogan josh, haakh, nadru yakhni. The menu drew others who missed the valley.

Some came for a taste of home, others came in need.

Jasleen became one of the Circle's most active responders. She sends food to patients near hospitals whenever requested and feasible.

“Sometimes,” she says,“a warm plate does more than a doctor's note.”

The Medical Guides

Doctors are central to the group's reach. Dr. Ajaz Ashai is among the most active. He often answers calls late at night, sometimes from families newly arrived at train stations or hospital gates. The questions come quickly: Which hospital? What does this report mean? Who will talk to us?

“It's not just about treatment,” he says.“It's about making someone feel like they're not alone in a strange place.”

He and others explain diagnoses, arrange second opinions, and guide families through a medical system that can feel unkind to outsiders. What they offer is clarity than advice.

Names With Weight

The Circle is growing in both size and stature. Among its members are Mehtab Jagil, an IRS officer with Mumbai Income Tax; Dr. Hamid Shah of Tata Hospital, who handles complex medical referrals; Jaan Nissar Lone, a well-known singer and Mir Sarwar, a film actor with roots in the valley.

They lend their names, but also their time. Their presence adds weight and reassurance, especially when the person asking for help is young or newly arrived.

Plans in Motion

The group is now laying groundwork for the future. Members are drafting proposals for short-stay hostels across Mumbai: safe dormitories where Kashmiris can stay for a few weeks until they stabilize.

They're putting together resource lists, reaching out to NGOs, and looking into scholarships for students from the valley.

For many Kashmiri families, the idea of sending their children to big cities like Mumbai still comes with worry.

The Circle is trying to ease that fear with structure, support, and a sense of home.

A Different Migration Story

For many Kashmiris, the move to a city like Mumbai is still heavy. There's the culture shock, the identity struggles, the stress of finding a place to stay, and the pressure to figure things out fast.

Families back home worry. And the ones who've just arrived often feel lost.

Mumbai is still fast, still full of strangers. But for Kashmiris stepping into it now, with all their worries and hopes, it doesn't feel so unfamiliar anymore.

There's someone to call now.

With the JK Mumbai Circle around, the city doesn't feel so far from home after all.