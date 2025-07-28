Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-28 10:08:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:25 AM EST - Torex Gold Resources Inc. : And Prime Mining Corp. have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Torex will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Prime Mining pursuant to a plan of arrangement. Torex Gold Resources Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $42.85.

