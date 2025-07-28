Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT



New Gold Inc.

2025-07-28 10:08:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - New Gold Inc. : Today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Second quarter 2025 production was 78,595 ounces of gold and 13.5 million pounds of copper, at an operating expense of $1,070 per gold ounce sold (co-product basis) and all-in sustaining costs of $1,393 per gold ounce sold. New Gold Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $6.05.

