2025-07-28 10:08:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Computer Modelling Group Ltd. : Announced the appointment of Vipin Khullar as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. This leadership addition marks a major step in CMG's continued evolution, adding key expertise to support the execution of the company's growth strategy. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $8.05.

