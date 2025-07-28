Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Sierra Metals Inc.

2025-07-28 10:08:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Sierra Metals Inc. : Announces the filing at the Lima Stock Exchange by its subsidiary, Sociedad Minera Corona S.A. of its unaudited Financial Statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2025. The Company holds an 81.84% interest in Corona. Sierra Metals Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.15.

