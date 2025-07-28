403
Egypt Pres. Urges Scaling Up Efforts To End Gaza War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Monday called on the US, the European Union (EU) and Arab countries to muster up further efforts to end war on Gaza, bring in humanitarian aid and cease the anguish of the Palestinian people.
In a televised address on Gaza, the Egyptian leader urged US President Donald Trump to intervene to put an end to the war on the Palestinian territory.
He reiterated his country's commitment to delivering the largest possible humanitarian assistance to the enclave, voicing pride in Cairo's role in helping the Palestinian people.
He underlined that his country is seeking hard to find a way out of the current crisis and de-escalate regional tensions.
Terming the current situation in the Gaza Strip as being "tragic and unbearable", the Egyptian president estimated that the enclave is need of 600-700 aid trucks on a daily basis under such extraordinary circumstances. (end)
