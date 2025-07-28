Red Light Holland Provides Timing For 2025 Audited Year-End Results And Announces Live Q&A



Red Light Holland will release its 2025 audited year-end results, prior to the opening of the financial markets on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025 CEO Todd Shapiro and CFO Keith Li of Red Light Holland will conduct a live Q&A at 11am on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that it will release its audited financial and operational results for the year-end March 31, 2025, prior to the opening of the financial markets, tomorrow, Tuesday July 29th, 2025. The Company's 2025 audited year-end financial and operational results will be available under the Company's SEDAR PLUS profile at and on the Company's website at .

The Company is also excited to have a live Q&A session at 11am (EST) on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 with Chief Executive Officer, Todd Shapiro and Chief Financial Officer, Keith Li.

"We are excited to announce our 2025 audited year-end results before Market open tomorrow and, as well, I warmly invite all our valued shareholders to join our interactive Q&A session on Wednesday. At Red Light Holland, we believe in fostering open, candid dialogue with our dedicated supporters, your questions and ideas help drive our progress, so please participate and engage with us!" said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director, Red Light Holland.

The online link for the live Q&A on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 at 11am (EST) is:



Meeting ID: 828 0120 6951

Passcode: RLH2025

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.