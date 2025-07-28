Tradewinds Universal (TRWD) Applies To Join Newly Established OTCID Tier On Otcmarkets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brea, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRWD), a holdings company based in Brea, California, is pleased to announce that its application to join the newly established OTCID tier on OTCMarkets was officially accepted as of July 25th, 2025. Based on current guidance, the company understands that the final processing and approval may take approximately 2 to 4 weeks.

Tradewinds Universal became a publicly traded company in June 2025 and is fully reporting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On July 1, 2025, OTCMarkets Group implemented a new tiered market structure by eliminating the OTC PINK tier and introducing the OTCID designation. This change requires SEC Current Reporting Companies to enroll in the OTCMarkets service to qualify for OTCID status. TRWD has taken prompt action to meet these new standards by initiating and securing acceptance of its application.

"Our decision to move to the OTCID tier aligns with our core values of transparency and regulatory compliance," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. "We view this upgrade as a natural progression in our public company journey and a foundational step in building investor trust. We have a vision of growing this company to the NASDAQ, this is the first step."

Holdings Overview and Strategic Direction

Tradewinds Universal operates as a diversified holdings company, with a focus on acquiring and developing businesses that offer long-term value and resilience. The company's first holding, UP Proteins, specializes in the development and marketing of sustainable protein products.

TRWD is actively crafting an acquisition strategy to expand its portfolio and capitalize on its newly public status. The company is focused on pursuing strategic, non-dilutive acquisitions-fueling growth without issuing additional shares. This approach preserves shareholder equity while supporting scalable, efficient expansion in a sustainable and investor-focused manner.

In light of current economic uncertainty due to tariffs, Tradewinds Universal believes that the path to growth lies in identifying and acquiring businesses that are recession-resistant and well-positioned to thrive amid market volatility. The company's acquisition strategy is centered on targeting industries and assets that can maintain or grow value even in turbulent times.

Forward Momentum

As Tradewinds Universal works through the final steps of its OTCID tier application, it will continue updating the public through its SEC filings and official communications.

For more information, investors can view the company's full and up-to-date disclosures via the SEC's EDGAR database at .