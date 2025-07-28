Defense Technologies International Corp.: Successful Testing Of 'THE PASSIVE PORTAL'
|"I am delighted that the successful week-long testing and assessment of our Passive Portal by the US Government is bringing results and is increasing our Marketing and Sales opportunities. I look to a very successful 2025," says Merrill W. Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
