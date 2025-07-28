Kingsdale Advisors Ranked #1 In Canada By Bloomberg And LSEG Activism League Tables, Among Top 10 Globally



Delivers 100% Win Rate for Clients in Special Situations During 2025 Proxy Season Advised Over C$22 Billion in Successful M&A Transactions Year-To-Date

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Kingsdale Advisors, North America's trusted strategic shareholder and governance advisory firm for over two decades, has been ranked the No. 1 Canadian proxy solicitor (company side) by both the Bloomberg Global Activism League Tables and the LSEG Shareholder Activism League Tables. Globally, Kingsdale ranked #9 on Bloomberg's list and #4 on LSEG's for H1 2025.

During the 2025 proxy season, Kingsdale achieved a perfect track record, delivering a 100 percent win rate for clients navigating shareholder activism and other special situations. The firm also advised on more than C$22 billion in shareholder approved or completed M&A transactions year-to-date, playing a lead role in several market-shaping deals.

Wes Hall, Founder and CEO of Kingsdale Advisors, who returned as CEO at the start of the 2025 proxy season, said, "This recognition reflects the strength of our talent, the trust of our clients and our unwavering commitment to delivering results when it matters most. We've stayed focused through challenges and delivered. I want to thank our clients for their vote of confidence. We are proud of what we've achieved and even more confident in where we're headed."

Significant M&A transactions advised on by Kingsdale include:



Parkland Corp.'s transaction with Sunoco LP

MAG Silver Corp.'s acquisition by Pan American Silver Corp.

MDA Space's acquisition of SatixFy Communications Ltd.

National Bank of Canada's acquisition of Canadian Western Bank

Gatos Silver Inc.'s merger with First Majestic Silver Corp. Payfare Inc.'s acquisition by Fiserv Inc.

Kingsdale also guided multiple issuers through complex corporate actions, including activist defence, governance transitions and contested situations, ensuring strategic execution and client satisfaction throughout. This included securing noteholder approval of the CBCA Transaction to extend debt maturities and strengthen Sherritt International's capital structure, while successfully defending the issuer against shareholder activism.

"Our perfect record this proxy season is a direct result of the trust placed in us by boards and CEOs during high-stakes moments," said Aaron Boles, President, Kingsdale Advisors. "Our team has once again demonstrated its strength in delivering strategic clarity, deep governance expertise and precision shareholder engagement to business leaders navigating critical decisions."

Issuers who want to join Kingsdale's winning client roster or learn how the firm can assist with your strategic shareholder engagement and governance needs

About Kingsdale Advisors

As the leading advisor to public companies on shareholder, governance and transaction-related matters, Kingsdale Advisors has been at the centre of many of the largest and most high-profile proxy fights, M&A transactions and special situations across North America. Headquartered in Canada, with a significant presence in the United States, the firm delivers a multidisciplinary offering spanning strategic and defensive advisory, governance advisory, compensation advisory, strategic communications, and voting analytics.