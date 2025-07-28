Russians Circulate Fake Video Claiming Ukrainian Soldier Shot Commander CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook .

“Russian propaganda is disseminating yet another staged video aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sowing discord within Ukrainian society. This time, they invented a story about an alleged Ukrainian soldier who 'shot his commander' and then 'surrendered' to the Russians,” the statement reads.

The video repeats typical Russian disinformation narratives, including alleged abuse by commanders, forced mobilization, and the supposed“humanity” of Russian captivity, the CCD added.

The Center for Countering Disinformation has consistently debunked Kremlin-backed disinformation aimed at portraying alleged violence by Ukrainian commanders against servicemen. Among the latest false narratives is a staged video circulated by Russian sources, depicting the supposed "punishment" of a Ukrainian soldier tied to a tree, with his head obscured by a bag, and reportedly coerced into giving money.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the CCD warns that Russian propaganda efforts are likely to intensify in the coming two weeks, with particular focus on exploiting the theme of public rallies in Ukraine for manipulation within their information campaigns.

Photo for illustrative purposes: Freepik