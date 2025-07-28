Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Announces New Deadline Of 10-12 Days For Putin

2025-07-28 10:06:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this to reporters on Monday during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There is no reason for waiting,” Trump noted.

He emphasized that he had previously given Russia 50 days, but now he sees no progress.

Read also: Ukraine and US discussed development of joint drone production - DM Shmyhal

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to shorten the deadline given to Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign a peace agreement. However, he did not specify the new timeframe. On July 14, Donald Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine.

