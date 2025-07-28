Trump Announces New Deadline Of 10-12 Days For Putin
"I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There is no reason for waiting,” Trump noted.
He emphasized that he had previously given Russia 50 days, but now he sees no progress.Read also: Ukraine and US discussed development of joint drone production - DM Shmyhal
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to shorten the deadline given to Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign a peace agreement. However, he did not specify the new timeframe. On July 14, Donald Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine.
Photo credit: White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment