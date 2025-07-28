Estonia Summons Russian Chargé D'affaires Over Maritime Border Violation

Estonia Summons Russian Chargé D'affaires Over Maritime Border Violation
The violation occurred near the island of Vaindloo, where on 26 July, a border guard vessel of the Russian Federation entered Estonia's territorial sea without permission.
“The violation of Estonia's maritime border by Russia is a serious and unacceptable incident. This message was also conveyed to the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.
