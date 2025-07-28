Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Estonia Summons Russian Chargé D'affaires Over Maritime Border Violation

Estonia Summons Russian Chargé D'affaires Over Maritime Border Violation


2025-07-28 10:06:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Embassy to issue a protest and present a formal note regarding the violation of Estonia's maritime border, Trend reports.

The violation occurred near the island of Vaindloo, where on 26 July, a border guard vessel of the Russian Federation entered Estonia's territorial sea without permission.

“The violation of Estonia's maritime border by Russia is a serious and unacceptable incident. This message was also conveyed to the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

MENAFN28072025000187011040ID1109851992

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search