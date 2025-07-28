Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Deepens Ties With Bank Of America And Global Investors For Economic Growth

Uzbekistan Deepens Ties With Bank Of America And Global Investors For Economic Growth


2025-07-28 10:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 28 . Jasur Karshibayev, Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Finance, met with representatives of Bank of America and other global institutional investors at the Ministry of Economy and Finance to discuss Uzbekistan's credit ratings, fiscal policy, PPP projects, economic outlook, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, stakeholders engaged in a robust dialogue regarding pivotal elements of Uzbekistan's economic reform strategy, underscoring the nation's initiatives to enhance the investment ecosystem and bolster transparency mechanisms. Capital stakeholders articulated robust endorsement for the current reformative initiatives and acknowledged the significant technical facilitation and collaborative engagement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in propelling Uzbekistan's economic metamorphosis.

The discourse underscored Uzbekistan's dedication to fostering an open, transparent, and synergistic alliance with global investors, credit rating entities, and various international stakeholders. This methodology seeks to catalyze enduring expansion, fiscal resilience, and augmented stakeholder assurance in the nation's economic trajectory.

MENAFN28072025000187011040ID1109851990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search