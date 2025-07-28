Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata To Host Meeting Of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata To Host Meeting Of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council


2025-07-28 10:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 28. The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) will be held on August 14 - 15 this year in the city of Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata in the Issyk-Kul region, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Heads of government from the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss a wide range of issues related to integration cooperation within the union.

Ahead of the EIC meeting, the 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum will take place in the Issyk-Kul region on August 13 - 15.

Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. The accession agreement was signed on December 23, 2014, and entered into force on August 12, 2015, making Kyrgyzstan the fifth member of the Union. The EAEU is an economic alliance whose members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Within the EAEU, customs borders have been eliminated and a common market has been established, ensuring the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor, as well as the implementation of coordinated, agreed, or unified policies across various sectors of the economy.

MENAFN28072025000187011040ID1109851988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search