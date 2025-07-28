Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata To Host Meeting Of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) will be held on August 14 - 15 this year in the city of Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata in the Issyk-Kul region, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Heads of government from the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss a wide range of issues related to integration cooperation within the union.

Ahead of the EIC meeting, the 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum will take place in the Issyk-Kul region on August 13 - 15.

Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. The accession agreement was signed on December 23, 2014, and entered into force on August 12, 2015, making Kyrgyzstan the fifth member of the Union. The EAEU is an economic alliance whose members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Within the EAEU, customs borders have been eliminated and a common market has been established, ensuring the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor, as well as the implementation of coordinated, agreed, or unified policies across various sectors of the economy.