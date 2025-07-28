Cambodia, Thailand Agree To Ceasefire

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) – Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire following peace talks in the Malaysian city of Putrajaya, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Monday.Malaysia's Bernama News Agency quoted Ibrahim as saying that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed their readiness and commitment to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire that will take effect from midnight tonight.Ibrahim called the agreement a "vital first step to a de-escalation and a restoration of peace and security" in the region, expressing his gratitude to the leaders of both sides for their role during the talks.The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgar Kagan and Chinese Ambassador Ouyang Yujing. The United States was the co-organizer and China attended as observer.