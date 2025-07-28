403
Iran Working On New Protocol With IAEA Following Parliamentary Mandate
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 28 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that it is in the process of drafting a new protocol with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in light of a recent decision passed by the Iranian Parliament concerning the nature of Iran's cooperation with the agency.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during his weekly press briefing that Iran remains a party to the Safeguards Agreement and is set to develop a new protocol with the IAEA that takes into account the Iranian Parliament's decision, in order to determine how cooperation can proceed.
He added that a senior IAEA official is expected to visit Iran within the next two weeks to discuss the technical aspects of these issues.
The parliamentary law, passed on June 25, stipulates that the Iranian government is obliged to suspend any cooperation with the IAEA until full assurances are provided regarding Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity-particularly the protection of its nuclear facilities and scientists.
The legislation also emphasizes the need to safeguard Iran's right to all peaceful nuclear activities under Article IV of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), including uranium enrichment.
The Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) will be responsible for assessing compliance with these conditions.
The law was introduced following a series of aerial attacks - carried out by the United States - on Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which had previously been targeted multiple times by the Israeli occupation forces. (end)
