403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump: Gaza Urgently Needs More Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 28 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Gaza urgently needs more humanitarian aid, affirming that the US has already sent aid to Gaza and will continue its efforts to make sure the aid crosses the border.
In a press conference prior to his meeting with UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, Trump said that there are other countries including the UK that are continuously trying to send as much aid as they can.
Commenting on Netanyahu's remarks that Gaza is not suffering from famine, Trump called that this statement is inaccurate as he refers to the pictures and videos he has seen online of starving children.
Trump also voiced his disappointment with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for not having positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, warning that he might reduce the time limit he gave to Moscow to put an end to this war.
On his part, Kier Starmer called the situation in Gaza a humanitarian crisis, affirming that the UK citizens are disgusted from what they are witnessing online as to what is happening in Gaza.
Earlier this month, Trump gave Moscow 50 days, to find a solution and end the war with Ukraine, he warned that should the time run out, Moscow will suffer great economic sanctions. (end)
mrn
In a press conference prior to his meeting with UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, Trump said that there are other countries including the UK that are continuously trying to send as much aid as they can.
Commenting on Netanyahu's remarks that Gaza is not suffering from famine, Trump called that this statement is inaccurate as he refers to the pictures and videos he has seen online of starving children.
Trump also voiced his disappointment with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for not having positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, warning that he might reduce the time limit he gave to Moscow to put an end to this war.
On his part, Kier Starmer called the situation in Gaza a humanitarian crisis, affirming that the UK citizens are disgusted from what they are witnessing online as to what is happening in Gaza.
Earlier this month, Trump gave Moscow 50 days, to find a solution and end the war with Ukraine, he warned that should the time run out, Moscow will suffer great economic sanctions. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment