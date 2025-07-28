Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump: Gaza Urgently Needs More Humanitarian Aid


2025-07-28 10:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 28 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Gaza urgently needs more humanitarian aid, affirming that the US has already sent aid to Gaza and will continue its efforts to make sure the aid crosses the border.
In a press conference prior to his meeting with UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, Trump said that there are other countries including the UK that are continuously trying to send as much aid as they can.
Commenting on Netanyahu's remarks that Gaza is not suffering from famine, Trump called that this statement is inaccurate as he refers to the pictures and videos he has seen online of starving children.
Trump also voiced his disappointment with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for not having positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, warning that he might reduce the time limit he gave to Moscow to put an end to this war.
On his part, Kier Starmer called the situation in Gaza a humanitarian crisis, affirming that the UK citizens are disgusted from what they are witnessing online as to what is happening in Gaza.
Earlier this month, Trump gave Moscow 50 days, to find a solution and end the war with Ukraine, he warned that should the time run out, Moscow will suffer great economic sanctions. (end)
