Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs


2025-07-28 10:02:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, met Monday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji. The meeting took place on the margins of the ministerial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Somalia, hosted in Doha.
Both sides discussed avenues for advancing bilateral cooperation, as well as a range of topics of shared interest.

MENAFN28072025000063011010ID1109851966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search