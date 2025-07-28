Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, met Monday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji. The meeting took place on the margins of the ministerial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Somalia, hosted in Doha.

Both sides discussed avenues for advancing bilateral cooperation, as well as a range of topics of shared interest.