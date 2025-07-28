Floor Coverings International Awards 45 New Franchises In First Half Of 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Floor Coverings International bolsters its franchising program to affirm its position as the No. 1 flooring franchise, the team has enhanced its leadership bench to provide franchisees with skilled industry veterans to drive their growth. Expanding on this year's additions and promotions , FCI is adding specialized expertise across marketing, finance, operations, and franchise development. These leaders are laser-focused on initiatives that support franchisees from launch to long-term scalability, each playing a pivotal role in the continued success of the network.

With a commitment to responsible expansion, FCI has awarded 45 new franchises in the first half of 2025.

Meet the newest additions to the Floor Coverings International leadership team:



Jesse Barrett, Director of Field Marketing

With a strong background at ADP and Primrose Schools, Barrett is leading FCI's $2M office growth initiative and equipping franchisees with smart, scalable marketing strategies to drive local visibility and accelerate growth.

Colin Bradley, Director of Performance & Profitability

Bringing financial expertise from Tropical Smoothie Café, Bradley will advance FCI's Financial Health Initiative-helping franchisees strengthen operations and build more resilient, profitable businesses.

Tom Zigtema, Director of Operations, Startup

As a former franchisee with deep experience in coaching and business development, Zigtema is a trusted partner for new owners-guiding them through the startup phase and positioning them for confident, sustainable growth. Jeff Katz, Director of Operations, Strategic Development

Katz's passion for mentoring and business growth, along with decades of sales and operations experience, will be instrumental in guiding franchisees forward with strategic insight and scalable best practices.

To further enhance franchise support and training, Floor Coverings International proudly announces the opening of its newly expanded worldwide headquarters in Atlanta. The cutting-edge facility features:



Hands-on training classrooms tailored to franchisees at different stages of their business journey

Dedicated mobile showroom access for practical, real-world sales training Collaborative spaces designed to foster knowledge sharing, innovation, and continued learning

"Our franchisees are the heart and soul of what we do," said Tom Wood, President & CEO of Floor Coverings International . "This new headquarters is more than just a building-it's a hub for learning, innovation, and connection. We've created a space that empowers our franchise partners to succeed from day one and continue growing for years to come."

Prospects are taking note of the franchise opportunity as the flooring industry is projected to experience an annual growth rate of 2.4% for the next four years . This steady growth is driven by a consistent demand for both residential and commercial sectors. As part of the broader home services industry, flooring offers a low-cost entry point with strong margins. With total investment costs for 2 territories ranging from $257,000 to $467,000*, Floor Coverings International offers an affordable and scalable opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to make a lasting impact in their communities. FCI is seeking entrepreneurs who think in the multi-millions, are forever learners, and have an empire builder mindset.

According to Floor Coverings International's Franchise Disclosure Document, the top 50 percent of operators generated $1.75 million in average revenue in 2024 with the top 10 percent operators grossing $3.3 million**. Floor Coverings International continues to lead the flooring category with its innovative Mobile Flooring Showrooms®, data-driven performance systems, and deeply invested support teams, the brand remains on the fast track toward record-setting growth and long-term franchisee success.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, please visit or call 833-902-4417.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 250-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit and to find your closest location go to .

*See Item 7 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information and context about the initial investment.

**Please see Item 19 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

Media Contact: Bianca Thiros, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, or [email protected]

SOURCE Floor Coverings International