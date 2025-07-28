Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast Report 2024-2032 Artificial Tears Dominate The Market, Offering Immediate Symptom Relief

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market, segmented by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography, is anticipated to grow from USD 6.18 billion in 2024 to USD 9.28 billion by 2032, at a 5.29% CAGR. Driven by increasing prevalence, aging populations, and product innovations, this market's growth is spearheaded by North America.

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Eye Disease Treatment - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the market was valued at USD 6.18 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.29%, reaching USD 9.28 billion by 2032.

The Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market, segmented by product type such as Artificial Tears, Devices, Drugs, among others, and by distribution channels that include Hospital & Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies, is poised for steady growth till 2032. This trajectory is bolstered by the increasing incidence of dry eye disease globally alongside a surge in product development and launches by industry leaders.

A significant driver of this growth is the aging population, which shows increased susceptibility to dry eye symptoms due to age-related tear production decline. Such demographic shifts, coupled with advancements in treatment solutions, underpin the market's robust expansion forecast.

Market Dynamics:

Recent findings indicate that over 344 million individuals were affected by Dry Eye Disease (DED) in 2024. This widespread condition accentuates the demand for effective treatments, generally focused on symptom alleviation through eye hydration and irritation reduction. Notably, Japan and the UK report significant case numbers, further demonstrating the disease's global reach.

The market's expansion is further driven by increased screen time, environmental factors, and lifestyle evolutions. Aging plays a pivotal role, amplifying market growth potential, with the United Nations projecting a doubling of the global population aged 65 and older by 2050.

In response, key players are keen on innovation. In 2025, Alcon secured FDA approval for TRYPTYR for DED treatment, while Aldeyra Therapeutics announced significant trial results for its drug candidate. Such developments highlight ongoing commitment to addressing DED needs, promoting market vitality.

Segment Analysis:

Artificial tears are anticipated to dominate the product type segment due to their effectiveness in managing DED symptoms. These products maintain ocular surface moisture and offer protection against further damage, making them a staple in DED management strategies. Innovations continue to enhance artificial tear formulations, such as NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' Avenova launched in 2022.

Regional Insights:

North America holds substantial market share, driven by high DED prevalence, an aging populace, and consistent product innovation. According to 2025 NIH data, the US accounted for 16.4 million DED cases in 2024, with projections indicating further growth. Novel product introductions, like Novaliq's VEVYET and Alcon's SYSTANE PRO, fortify the region's market leadership.

Key Players:

Notable companies shaping the market include Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., among others. They are at the forefront of research, development, and therapeutic innovations, underpinning the market's dynamic landscape.

Recent Developments:



Grifols received FDA clearance for a Phase 2 trial of GRF312 Ophthalmic Solution in May 2025.

Nordic Pharma launched LACRIFILL in the US, a new dry eye therapy, in May 2024.

Alcon reported successful results for its Phase 3 trials of AR-15512 in January 2024. Bausch + Lomb launched MIEBO, targeting tear evaporation, in September 2023.

Key Report Takeaways:



Market projection from 2024 to 2032 identifying top-performing segments.

Insights into strategic developments, key players, and regional performance. Growth opportunities and challenges within the competitive landscape.

Audience:



Dry eye disease treatment providers and distributors.

Research and consulting entities. Organizations focused on ocular health advancements.

Companies Featured



Alcon Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sight Sciences

AbbVie Inc.

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MiBo Medical Group

Horus Pharma

OASIS Medical, Inc.

VISUfarma

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sentiss

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Novaliq GmbH

AFT Pharmaceuticals NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

