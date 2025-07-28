CPS Technologies Corp. Conference Call Notification
Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:
1-844-943-2942
Participant Passcode: 719117
About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.
CPS Technologies Corporation
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
...
