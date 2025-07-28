Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|423,306
|536,31
|227,022,140
|July 21, 2025
|2,000
|518,45
|1,036,902
|July 22, 2025
|2,400
|516,62
|1,239,882
|July 23, 2025
|2,200
|523,76
|1,152,261
|July 24, 2025
|2,500
|522,15
|1,305,366
|July 25, 2025
|2,000
|516,61
|1,033,220
|Total accumulated under the program
|434,406
|535,88
|232,789,771
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 567,728 shares, corresponding to 1.1 % of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
-
Fond-RU-39-2025-uk-SSB
Royal Unibrew SSB FEB-AUG 2025_21JULY-25JULY
