Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Joins Industry Leaders At 2025 AAD Innovation Academy

Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Logo

Company Connects with Dermatologists on AR Reduction, Denial Prevention, and Revenue Flow, Underscores Commitment to Dermatology-Focused RCM Solutions

- Inga Ellzey Billing CompaniesCASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies was proud to attend the 2025 AAD Innovation Academy as an exhibitor, joining leading dermatology professionals at the American Academy of Dermatology's annual summer meeting, held July 10–13 in Chicago, Illinois.The Innovation Academy brought together physicians, vendors, and educators to share the latest in clinical, operational, and technological advancements. For Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, the event was an opportunity to connect with clients, explore industry trends, and highlight the company's ongoing commitment to revenue cycle management exclusively for dermatology practices.“This year's Innovation Academy highlighted a trend we've been tracking for some time: dermatologists are no longer just looking for someone to submit claims-they need real partners who understand how to reduce AR, prevent denials, and make revenue flow more predictably,” said a company spokesperson.“We're continuing to lean into what works-proactive AR management, detailed coding audits, and hands-on support from teams who know dermatology billing inside and out.”With over 25 years of experience serving dermatologists nationwide, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies remains focused on helping practices thrive financially-even in the face of shrinking margins and growing administrative complexity.For more information, visit dermatologybilling .About Inga Ellzey Billing CompaniesWith over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.Founded by Inga in 1996, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies employs 160 U.S.-based employees while serving 120 dermatology practices and 470+ providers nationwide.

Jillian Diffoot

Inga Ellzey Billing Companies

+1 800-318-3271

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.