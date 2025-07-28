Japan International Hemp Expo 2025 JIHE To Launch As A Global Platform Covering The Entire Hemp Industry Including CBD

JIHE Japan International Hemp Expo 2025

With new laws marking the“first year” of the hemp industry, JIHE becomes Japan's largest international platform covering the entire sector - including CBD

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Asabis Inc. (headquarters: Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. CEO: Ryota Nakazawa) and Green Zone Japan (Representative Director: Yuji Masataka) have announced the JIHE Japan International Hemp Expo 2025, Japan's largest* international exhibition and conference for hemp products, including CBD, at LUMINE 0 (connected to JR Shinjuku Station) on November 14 and 15, 2025.

*Japan's largest: As of June 2025, per Cannabis Insight

A Historical Turning Point: Japan's "First Year" of the Hemp Industry

As new amendments to the Cannabis Control Act and other laws go into effect, 2025 will be remembered as a turning point in history and the first year of the hemp industry in Japan. At this crucial juncture, Asabis Inc. and Green Zone Japan have launched the new "JIHE Japan International Hemp Expo" as an evolution of "CBD Journey," which has grown into Japan's largest CBD and hemp-specialized exhibition, with a cumulative total of more than 7,000 visitors, more than 300 exhibiting and supporting companies since 2021, and attention from various media outlets, including TV Tokyo's WBS (World Business Satellite), and "CannaCon," a conference specializing in medical and industrial cannabis.

With the enforcement of the amended laws, these companies are taking a more comprehensive and international approach to exploring the infinite potential of the entire hemp industry, including CBD, and evolving into a place that creates new value towards realizing a sustainable society. JIHE is aiming to build a platform to unite diverse stakeholders in Japan and abroad, share knowledge, generate technological innovation, and provide business opportunities that will pave the way to the future.



Event Information

Event Name: JIHE Japan International Hemp Expo 2025

Schedule:

- Friday, November 14th: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Networking reception from 6:30 p.m.) / Business Day

- Saturday, November 15th: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. / Community Day

Location:

- Name: LUMINE 0

- Address: 5F NEWoMan Shinjuku, 5-24-55 Sendagaya, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo 151-0051

Google Maps:

Access details (Japanese):

Admission: Free Entry (some forums have an entrance fee)

Registration:

Japanese Event Page:

English Event Page:

Official Website

Japanese:

English: en

Organizers

- Asabis Inc. (CBD Department)

- Green Zone Japan



What to Experience

Exhibitions

- CBD Journey: CBD related company exhibitions, product service experience sessions and sales

- HEMP Journey: Hemp related company exhibitions, product service experience sessions and sales (textiles, building materials, food, green products, etc.)

Conferences

- CannaCon: Presentations and panel discussions on medical and industrial cannabis by experts (mainly in Japanese)

- JIHE Forum (entry free required, name TBD): Presentations by leaders in hemp and industrial cannabis business, panel discussion (mainly in English)

Networking Opportunities

- Social Gatherings

- Interaction with speakers and visitors in the VIP Lounge (for VIPs, JIHE Forum participants, etc.)

- Setting up business meetings in meeting rooms (for VIPs, JIHE Forum participants, etc.)

Special Offerings for Attendees:

- Product samples from CBD and hemp companies

- Commemorative NFTs



Partnership Opportunities

JIHE welcomes companies, organizations, media outlets, and influencers to participate as exhibitors, sponsors, and partners. Please contact us through the form below for more information.

JIHE Participation Application Form:





About Hemp and CBD

Hemp:

Hemp is a general term for a type of cannabis plant that produces fiber, CBD, seed oil, and other products. It is used in a variety of fields, including textiles, paper, building materials, food, cosmetics, medicine, and energy. Hemp also has a high carbon dioxide absorption capacity and is beneficial for realizing carbon neutrality, making it useful from the perspective of GX (green transformation). Since the "Basic Policy for the Realization of GX" was approved at a cabinet meeting in 2022 under Prime Minister Kishida, attention has been focused on initiatives for GX.

CBD:

CBD (official name: cannabidiol) is a hemp-derived health, beauty, and relaxation ingredient that is attracting attention around the world. CBD extracted from hemp stems and seeds is legal in Japan and is treated as a health product. Due to the global trend of cannabis use and the increased importance placed on well-being due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBD is also becoming a booming industry in Japan. A wide variety of products are being created every day, including CBD oils, CBD vapes, CBD gummies, CBD beers, and CBD balms.



About the Organizers

Asabis Inc.

- Address: 2nd Floor, Kuwano Building, 6-23-4 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

- Founded: August 2, 2021 Capital: 3 million JPY

- Description of Business: CBD-focused media, community, and platform management

URL:

Green Zone Japan

- Address: 5-26-24 Higashi-Ogawa, Ogawa, Hiki, Saitama 355-0322

- Founded: July 3, 2017

- Activities: Support for education, development, and research regarding medical cannabis

URL:

