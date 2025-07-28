Kids Take The Lead To Cancel Cancer

SWCRF Logo

Young Philanthropists Rally in the Hamptons for SWCRF's Mission to End Childhood Cancer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is proud to announce the 4th Annual Kids Cancel Cancer, a unique fundraiser created by kids for kids, to be held on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025, at The Clubhouse in East Hampton. This fun-filled evening will feature arcade games, miniature golf, delicious food, exciting live and silent auctions, and more-all to raise critical funds for pediatric cancer research.Since its inception, Kids Cancel Cancer has empowered young people to become philanthropists and advocates for change. The 2024 event raised nearly $100,000, directly supporting four groundbreaking research initiatives focused on childhood cancers.“This event represents the future of philanthropy,” said Marion Waxman, co-founder of the event and longtime advocate of SWCRF.“When young people take the lead in fighting cancer, they inspire adults to think bigger and act bolder. Kids Cancel Cancer gives children a voice in the search for a cure-and their voices are making a difference.”Why does pediatric cancer research matter? While global advancements in treatment have led to a 65% decline in childhood cancer deaths since 1970, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death by disease among children and adolescents worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, more than 400,000 children aged 0–19 are diagnosed with cancer each year globally. In the United States alone, an estimated 10,500 children (ages 0–14) will be diagnosed with cancer in 2025, and over 1,000 are expected to lose their lives to the disease.“We urgently need better treatments with fewer long-term side effects, especially for rare and aggressive pediatric cancers,” added Mrs. Waxman.“Research is the only path forward.”Tickets are $100 for kids, $125 for adults. For more information, to buy tickets, sponsor, or donate - visitMeet the SWCRF Kids Cancel Cancer Co-chairs:Committee: Ellie Baritz, Scarlette Bejarano, Sylvia Blackwelder, Brady Cohen, Isabelle Cohen, Scott Eisenhofer, Annabelle Emerson-Molinoff, Sienna Feldman, Summer Feldman, Jake Finley, Gwen Hertzan, Marin Hertzan, Jagger Joseph, Nicole Kantor, Lexi Klein, Ayla Maman, Jordyn Maman, Kensie Organek, Caroline Paradise, Sadie Rittberg, Meica Roth, Brielle Rothfeld, Juliette Rothfeld, Isabelle Sands, Maverick Seigel, Miles Seigel, Ethan Silvers, Scotti Snyder, Sloane Snyder, and Max Stein.About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is a leading international nonprofit organization committed to eradicating cancer through innovative and collaborative research. Since its founding in 1976, SWCRF has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. At the forefront of a global effort to confront the increasing incidence of cancer associated with aging, the Foundation funds cross-institutional research aimed at identifying and correcting abnormal gene functions that drive both cancer and aging. SWCRF is dedicated to advancing minimally toxic therapies to prevent and treat cancer, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, visitIG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

