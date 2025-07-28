Mass Spectrometry Market To Reach $10.76B By 2033, Fueled By R&D Expansion And Diagnostic Innovation

Mass Spectrometry Market

DataM Intelligence forecasts a 7.6% CAGR through 2033, driven by pharma R&D, clinical use, and food/environment safety testing demand.

- DataM IntelligenceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mass Spectrometry market size was valued at US$ 6.01 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to approximately US$ 10.76 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% between 2025 and 2033.To Download Sample Report:Key Market Drivers:.Rising Demand for Accurate Analytical TechniquesAs the complexity of biological samples and chemical compounds increases, the demand for highly sensitive and accurate analytical instruments like mass spectrometers has grown across healthcare, environmental, and industrial sectors..Expanding Applications in Clinical DiagnosticsMass spectrometry is gaining traction in clinical diagnostics, especially for detecting and quantifying biomarkers, therapeutic drug monitoring, and identifying rare diseases with high precision..Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&DThe development of new drugs and biologics heavily relies on mass spectrometry for protein characterization, impurity profiling, and molecular analysis, driving consistent equipment demand..Stringent Food and Environmental RegulationsRegulatory pressure to ensure food safety and monitor environmental pollutants is boosting the use of mass spectrometry in routine testing, especially in agriculture-heavy and industrial regions..Technological AdvancementsInnovations such as hybrid mass spectrometers, miniaturization, and increased automation are making instruments more accessible, efficient, and suitable for a wider range of applications.Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement:Market Regional Share:.The mass spectrometry market is experiencing robust global expansion, with significant contributions from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. North America continues to dominate the market due to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, coupled with strong investment in clinical research and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The United States, in particular, remains a key contributor, driven by increasing applications in proteomics, metabolomics, and drug development..Europe holds the second-largest market share, with countries such as Germany, the UK, and France leading the charge. The region benefits from supportive regulatory frameworks, academic research excellence, and collaborations between research institutes and industry players. Additionally, growing concerns around food safety and environmental testing are further driving adoption across European laboratories..The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by rising healthcare expenditures, government initiatives in life sciences, and the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing in China, India, and Japan. Improvements in R&D capabilities and a growing emphasis on precision medicine are also contributing to the regional market's acceleration.Market Segments:.By Product Type (Liquid Chromatography Spectrometer, Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry, Tandem Mass Spectrometer, Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization Time-Of-Flight, lon-Mobility Mass Spectrometry, Others).By Application (Proteomics Research, Diagnostics, Clinical Research (Drug Discovery), Others).By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Market Key Players:Key players are Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, JEOL Ltd, LECO Corporation, MKS Instruments, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Ltd, and Waters Corporation.Mergers & Acquisitions:.Bruker Corporation acquires biocrates (June 3, 2025)Bruker acquired biocrates life sciences AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria, a leader in MS‐based quantitative metabolomics kits, assays, software and services. This move bolsters Bruker's expansion into multi-omics workflows leveraging biocrates' portfolio covering over 1,000 metabolites across 40+ classes..Bruker acquires majority stake in RECIPE (April 16, 2025)Bruker took a majority stake in RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, a provider of vendor‐agnostic therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) assay kits. This strategic tie-in enables deployment of RECIPE's ClinMASSand new chrom‐free ClinDARTkits on Bruker's EVOQ DART‐TQ+ platforms. ClinDART offers up to 95% solvent reduction, higher throughput and lower cost for TDM and drug abuse panels..Waters to merge with Becton Dickinson's biosciences & diagnostics unit ($17.5 B, closing Q1 2026)In July 2025, Waters Corporation agreed to acquire BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions division in a reverse‐Morris‐Trust transaction worth $17.5 billion, effectively doubling its addressable market across LC, MS, flow cytometry, and diagnostic solutions, and expanding recurring-revenue flow. The deal is expected to close in early 2026..Trinity Biotech acquired Metabolomics Diagnostics (Sept 2024, commercialization in 2025)Though announced in late 2024, Trinity Biotech's acquisition of Metabolomics Diagnostics is strategically relevant for 2025. This deep-tech asset combines mass spectrometry with AI‐powered bioinformatics to launch the PrePsia test for early detection of preeclampsia. Commercial rollout is underway via Trinity's Immco reference lab in New York in 2025.Related Reports:Theranostics MarketOptogenetics MarketUnlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place..Competitive Landscape.Sustainability Impact Analysis.KOL / Stakeholder Insights.Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots.Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis.Quarterly Industry Report Updated.Live Market & Pricing Trends.Import-Export Data Monitoring

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research

+1 877-441-4866

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.