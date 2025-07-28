MP: BJP Questions Congress' Factionalism After Senior Leaders Miss Lop's Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 28 (IANS) The BJP on Monday slammed the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh after the senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ajay Singh missed the meeting called by the state's Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, on the first day of the Monsoon session.

The BJP claimed that senior leaders are being sidelined due to the same old problem of 'factionalism' within the state Congress.

Talking to media persons at the Assembly, senior BJP MLA Umakant Sharma asked why senior Congress leaders didn't attend the meeting.

"Who is stopping Kamal Nath from attending the House? It means that all is not well within the Congress, and the opposition is suffering with the same old disease of factionalism," said Sharma while responding to Congress's staged inside the Assembly on Monday.

When asked why senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ajay Singh were absent from a crucial meeting, a Congress leader responded, saying that the invitation was sent to all Congress MLAs.

"BJP is trying to set up a narrative that Congress is not united, which is totally wrong. Ajay Singh and Kamal Nath, and some other MLAs couldn't attend the meeting as they were already engaged with other programmes. They had already conveyed it to Umang Singhar," the Congress leader said.

After the Congress witnessed defeat in the Assembly elections in the 2023 November Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath was replaced by Jitu Patwari as state president.

Kamal Nath's office told IANS that he will attend the House on Tuesday.

Ajay Singh, the son of former Chief Minister (late) Arjun Singh, is MLA from the Churhat assembly seat in Sidhi district. Previously, he was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) of the state Assembly. He had lost the election in 2018; however, he managed to retain his seat in 2023.