NEWSTAR Announces Neighborhood Development In Suburban Atlanta
ATLANTA, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWSTAR announced today that it has acquired 19 acres northeast of Atlanta and commenced development of a new single-family rental neighborhood. Upon completion, the community will feature 133 homes, including 87 4-bedroom homes with 2-car garages and 46 3-bedroom homes with 1-car garages. All homes will feature brick fronts with Hardiplank side and rear facades, fenced-in sodded backyards, Quartz countertops, walk-in pantries, framed mirrors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile backsplash, and luxury vinyl plank floors in living areas and bathrooms. NEWSTAR is partnering on the project with Red Cedar Homes.
"We are looking forward to delivering high-quality homes for the Braselton community, an affluent suburb of Atlanta with highly rated schools, attractive retail amenities, a newly expanded major hospital campus, and great live-work-play balance in close proximity to Lake Lanier," said Jason Frost, Chief Development Officer for NEWSTAR. "This new community will serve residents seeking suburban living in a flexible and attainable rental format."
Construction loan financing and joint-venture equity was arranged by Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group. First Carolina Bank is the construction lender.
Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 with first homes delivering in Spring 2026.
For more information, please contact [email protected] .
