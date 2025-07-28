WGS Investors Have Opportunity To Join Genedx Holdings Corp. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GeneDx Holdings Corp. ("GeneDx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WGS ) for violations of the securities laws.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GeneDx is the subject of a report published by Grizzly Research on February 5, 2025, titled: "Insiders Attest That GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS ) Is Actively Committing Widespread Fraud." The report claims that the Company's "growth is largely an illusion, driven by fraudulent schemes and illegal tactics deliberately aimed at exploiting Medicaid and Medicare systems to inflate revenue artificially." The report alleges that, "testimonies from former employees and ongoing litigation suggest that GeneDx has inflated its revenue through an illegal practice known as 'code stacking,'" which "enables the company to bill insurance providers for services that do not meet the required criteria." The report also claims that "CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley have consistently sold their shares immediately upon vesting, without ever engaging in open market purchases," a "pattern suggest[ing] that insiders may be aware of an imminent risk that will significantly impact the company."
