Polyisobutylene Market To Surpass US$ 7.5 Billion By 2033, Driven By Automotive And Lubricant Additive Demand Says Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The polyisobutylene market is currently driven by strong automotive demand for fuel-efficient tires and advanced lubricant additives. A strategic industry shift towards high-performance, reactive grades and sustainable formulations is shaping growth while navigating volatile raw material costs. Chicago, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyisobutylene market was valued at US$ 4,736.32 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 7,572.32 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The global polyisobutylene market is on a trajectory of significant and sustained growth, buoyed by its indispensable role across a diverse spectrum of industrial applications. From enhancing fuel efficiency as an additive to providing critical sealant properties in construction, polyisobutylene (PIB) demonstrates robust demand and a promising future. Get Instant Access to Sample Pages: In 2024, the Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market size was estimated at 1.23 million tons, supported by a global PIB capacity estimated at 1.48 million tons. This robust capacity underscores the industry's readiness to meet escalating demand. Global PIB consumption in 2024 totaled a little over a million tons, a testament to its widespread industrial integration. The projections for the longer term are even more optimistic as the global polyisobutylene consumption is forecast to reach 1.76 million tons by 2030. While historical demand for PIBs has grown at a steady annual average rate of 0.9% over the last decade, industry analysis from Astute Analytica anticipates an acceleration, with global volumes poised to grow at a 2.6% average rate over the forecast period. This in-depth analysis presents meticulously researched report is offering stakeholders a clear view of the market's current state and future potential. The insights reveal a dynamic landscape characterized by strategic capacity expansions, evolving product preferences, and strong demand from key end-use sectors, painting a compelling picture of opportunity within the market. Key Findings in Global Polyisobutylene Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 7,572.32 Million CAGR 5.47% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (36.65%) By Product Type High Molecular Weight (50.86%) By Production Process Polymerization (47.34%) By Production Capacity Adhesives & Sealants (29.95%) By Application Automotive (34.22%) By End Use industry Direct Sales to End Users (36.9%) Top Drivers

Rising automotive demand for high-performance tires, lubricants, and additives.

Increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in construction and packaging. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies drives demand for industrial applications. Top Trends

A growing market preference towards high-performance and reactive PIB grades.

Rising focus on sustainable production and environmentally friendly product formulations. Growing electric vehicle market drives demand for specialized tire applications. Top Challenges

Price volatility of crude oil-based raw materials impacts production costs.

Adherence to stringent environmental regulations governing production and product use. Energy-intensive polymerization process presents significant operational and cost challenges.

Regional Demand Dynamics: Unpacking Core Consumption Hubs Driving Market Momentum

The geographic distribution of polyisobutylene consumption highlights the dominance of established industrial economies. In 2024, North America and Western Europe together are significant players, accounting for around two-thirds of the global PIB demand. The Asia Pacific region has firmly established itself as a critical hub for consumption, representing more than one-third of the consumed volumes of PIB in 2024. Cumulatively, the strategic importance of these regions is undeniable, as Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe together make up for nearly 95% of the total demand in 2024. This concentration of demand in key industrial zones provides a stable foundation for the global polyisobutylene market.

A Deep Dive into Product Segmentation: Conventional Versus High-Reactivity Trends

The versatility of the polyisobutylene market is further reflected in its product segmentation, primarily between conventional and highly reactive grades. In 2024, the demand for low molecular weight PIBs is split nearly equally between Conventional PIB (C-PIB) and Highly Reactive PIB (HR-PIB), indicating a balanced reliance on both types for various applications. However, the future trajectory shows a distinct shift in preference. Volumes for HR-PIB are poised to grow at a faster rate than C-PIB over the forecast period, signaling a move towards more advanced and specialized applications that benefit from highly reactive polyisobutylene's unique chemical properties.

Major Capacity Expansions: Key Industry Players Ramping Up Global Production

Leading chemical manufacturers are making substantial investments to expand their production capabilities, reflecting strong confidence in future demand. Daelim Industrial is at the forefront of this expansion, with plans to build a new 80,000-ton state-of-the-art PIB plant in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to come on stream in 2024. This new facility is a significant addition to its portfolio; with the completion of the Saudi plant, Daelim Industrial would have a total polybutene capacity of 330,000 tons a year. Furthermore, the company's Yeosu plant in South Korea has its annual capacity planned to increase from 200,000 tons to 250,000 tons. Similarly, BASF will increase its production capacity for medium-molecular weight polyisobutenes at its Ludwigshafen, Germany site by 25%, with full completion expected by the first half of 2025. This expansion specifically adds 10,000 metric tons per year to its capacity, bringing the total capacity of the BASF Ludwigshafen plant for medium- and high-molecular-weight PIB to 16,000 metric tons per year. In China, Shanghai Qixi International Trade Co., Ltd. reported a production capacity of 1,000 tons per month for Daelim Polyisobutylene Pb2400 as of January 2024.

Collaborative Ventures and New Supply: Charting the Future of Market Availability

Strategic collaborations are set to inject significant new supply into the polyisobutylene market. A new swing C-PIB/HR-PIB plant from a joint venture of Saudi Aramco, TotalEnergies, and Daelim in Saudi Arabia is slated to add nearly 100 kilo tons of new supply in the near term. This, combined with BASF's planned medium molecular weight PIB expansion in Ludwigshafen, Germany, contributes to the nearly 100 kilo tons of new supply anticipated. The market's intricate supply chain is also highlighted by trade flows; Daelim's HRPB has over 90% of its volume consumed by global lubricant additive suppliers such as Chevron Oronite, Lubrizol, and Infinium, demonstrating the deep integration of producers and end-users.

Application Dominance: Lubricant Additives Cementing Their Premier Position in Consumption

The primary driver of the global polyisobutylene market is its application in lubricants and fuels. Lubricating additive manufacturing dominates global PIB demand, representing nearly half of the total volumes in 2024. This single application's massive share underscores its critical importance. When combined with fuel additives and adhesives & sealants, these three applications constitute a commanding three-fourths of the world's PIB consumption in 2024. Reinforcing this trend, the lubricant additives segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2024, confirming its status as the most commercially significant end-use for polyisobutylene.

Exploring Diverse End-Use Sectors: Adhesives, Sealants, and Automotive Component Demand

Beyond lubricants, polyisobutylene's unique properties make it a valuable component in a wide array of other products. The adhesives and sealants sector is a key consumer, with global sealants consumption projected to reach an impressive 4.1 million metric tons by 2030. Within this space, Building & Construction is the single largest application for sealants on a global basis, cornering a share of 60% of the total value demand in 2024. The automotive industry is another major consumer, using over 14 million tons of plastics in passenger automotive vehicles each year. Furthermore, the push for sustainability is influencing material choice, with the use of recycled plastics in the automotive industry forecast to grow to 2,567 kilotons per annum by 2035, while the use of bioplastics is forecast to grow to 513 kilotons per annum by 2035.

Tire Manufacturing: A Significant, Rubber-Driven Pillar of Polyisobutylene Market Growth

The tire industry represents another vital pillar supporting the polyisobutylene market , given its use in inner liners and specialty rubber applications. The scale of this sector is immense, with approximately 70% of the total rubber produced worldwide being used in the production of tires. This linkage directly ties the health of the automotive sector to PIB demand. Data from the United States shows total tire shipments were expected to reach 342.1 million units in 2022, a notable increase from the 335.2 million units shipped in 2021, illustrating the consistent demand for tire products and, by extension, the specialty polymers they contain.

Economic Indicators and Future Outlook: Analyzing Key Regional Automotive Production Trends

The future health of the polyisobutylene market is intrinsically linked to the performance of key manufacturing economies and the automotive industry in particular. Positive economic indicators from Asia are highly encouraging. In the early part of 2025, China's manufacturing production grew by a robust 7% year-over-year, while its retail sales gained 5.5% over the same period. The country's automotive sector is a powerhouse, with automobile production and sales having continuously exceeded 25 million units annually in recent years. India is also a rapidly growing force; its automotive production in 2022 reached 5.45 million units.

A detailed analysis shows the Indian automobile industry produced a total of 25,931,867 vehicles from April 2022 to March 2023, a significant increase from the 23,040,066 units produced between April 2021 and March 2022. This number by the end of 2024 has increased to 31 million. These powerful growth metrics in the world's leading automotive manufacturing hubs provide a solid, data-driven foundation for a highly optimistic outlook for the polyisobutylene market in the years to come.

Global Polyisobutylene Market Major Players:



BASF SE

Braskem

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Dowpol Corp.

Eneos Materials Corp.

INEOS

Kothari Petrochemicals

Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., Ltd

Reliance Industries

Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

TPC Group Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type



High Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight Low Molecular Weight

By Production Process



Polymerization Process

Co-polymerization Process Other Production Techniques

By Application



Adhesives & Sealants

Automotive Rubber Components

Fuel Additives

Lubricant Additives Others

By End User Industry



Automotive

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Others

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales to End Users

Distributor Networks

Online Retail and E-commerce Platforms Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

