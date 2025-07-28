No PM Modi-Trump Call During Operation Sindoor, India Acted Alone: EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, addressing the Lok Sabha during a high-stakes debate on Operation Sindoor, made it unequivocally clear that India remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, especially when originating from across the border in Pakistan.

He also firmly denied reports of any phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then U.S. President Donald Trump during the crucial window of military engagement.

“There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 17,” Jaishankar said, putting to rest speculation that international pressure played a role during the Operation Sindoor phase.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, as a direct military retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily civilians.

The operation triggered a short but intense four-day military conflict with Pakistan, during which Islamabad unsuccessfully attempted drone and missile attacks targeting Indian territory.

The situation de-escalated only after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan reached out to the Indian DGMO for a ceasefire understanding, indicating the failure of Pakistan's aggressive posture.

Speaking on the government's diplomatic efforts, Jaishankar emphasised that India has consistently taken the global lead in exposing Pakistan's long-standing role in supporting terrorism.

“We told the world leaders our zero tolerance against terrorism. We have the right to defend,” he said, underlining India's resolve.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that India's campaign to isolate Pakistan diplomatically has been successful.

“New Delhi not only highlighted Islamabad's troubling history but also succeeded in revealing its true face to the world,” Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha.

Crucially, Jaishankar made it clear that Operation Sindoor is not the end of India's response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“India's response to terrorism emanating from across the border will not end with Operation Sindoor. We will take whatever action is necessary to protect our citizens and interests,” he stated, reinforcing the government's commitment to national security.

He also confirmed that visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals will remain in place as part of India's broader counter-terrorism strategy.

“These measures are part of our broader strategy to deal with the threat of terrorism,” Jaishankar added.