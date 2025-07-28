President Murmu, PM Modi, Vishy Anand Congratulate Divya Deshmukh For Women's World Cup Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and five-time World Champion V. Anand, led the nation in congratulating and hailing young chess sensation Diva Deshmukh for winning the FIDE Women's World Cup in Batumi, Georgia.

The 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh stunned the chess world by winning the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, becoming the first Indian woman to claim the prestigious title. In the all-Indian final, Divya defeated legendary compatriot Koneru Humpy 1.5–0.5 in the rapid tie-breaks on Monday to script a fairytale ending.

The classical games played over the weekend had ended in tense draws, with both players showcasing resilience and elite-level play. In Saturday's opening game, Divya, playing with the white pieces, built a commanding position but let Humpy equalise late. The second game on Sunday was more balanced, though Divya admitted she 'wandered into trouble for no apparent reason' before holding on.

But the tie-breaks were where the young sensation flipped the script. After the first rapid game ended in a draw, the second saw Humpy crack under time pressure, making critical blunders that Divya pounced on. With nerves of steel, Divya closed out the win to become the 2025 Women's World Cup champion, the fourth Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, and the country's 88th Grandmaster (GM) overall.

"My heartiest congratulations to Divya Deshmukh, who has become the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's World Cup, that too, at a very young age of nineteen. Koneru Humpy, being the runner-up, and both the finalists of the chess world championship were from India. This underlines the abundance of talent in our country, especially among women. I convey my deep appreciation to Koneru Humpy for sustaining excellence throughout her illustrious career. I am sure that both these women champions will continue to bring greater glories and inspire our youth," added President Murmu in her post.

Prime Minister Modi called it a "historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players" and extended his best wishes to both players for their future endeavours.

"A historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players! Proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming the FIDE Women's World Chess Champion 2025. Congratulations to her for this remarkable feat, which will inspire several youngsters.

Koneru Humpy has also displayed immense prowess throughout the championship.

"Best wishes to both players for their future endeavours,|" wrote Prime Minister Modi in his post.

Divya Deshmukh's sensational title triumph in the World Cup is proof that the country is a dominant force in chess and currently rules the world, with Dommaraju Gukesh crowned last year as the FIDE World Champion after beating Ding Liren of China in the final in Singapore.

"Bharat Rules the Chessboard! Congratulations to @DivyaDeshmukh05 on winning the FIDE Women's World Cup!

Proud of @humpy_koneru for a stellar performance in this all-India final," wrote Dr Mandaviya in his post on X.

Vishy Anand, who ignited the chess revolution in India by winning the World Championship in classical chess and defending the title on four occasions, congratulated Divya on also claiming a place in the Candidates event, a qualifying tournament for the Women's World Championship Final Match. Anand, who won the corresponding Men's World Cup twice in 2000 and 2002, termed the final as "a great celebration of Indian chess, particularly Women's chess".

"Congratulations to @Divyadeshmukh05 on winning the World Cup. Becoming GM and a spot in the candidates (tournament). Amazing battle of nerves. @humpy_koneru played a very good event and showed a commendable fighting spirit. The great champion she is! It was a great celebration of Indian chess, particularly Women's chess," said Anand in his post on X.

Young Grandmaster Nihal Sarin also congratulated Divya Deshmukh. "Congratulations @DivyaDeshmukh05!! First Indian to win the Women's World Cup! Also, congrats on becoming a grandmaster!" said Nihal in a post on X that was accompanied by a picture of himself with Divya when they were kids.

Leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi congratulated both the players in a post titled "Two Indian women. One world stage. A nation beaming with pride".

"At just 19, Divya Deshmukh achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Chess World Cup. Across the board, Koneru Humpy, a legend in her own right, made this all-India final a truly historic event.

Congratulations to both champions!" he wrote in his post.