Crave Brothers Recognized With Three Top Awards At 2025 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition

Mascarpone and Oaxaca Knot receive first-place honors in a competitive national field

WATERLOO, Wis., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC brought home three winners' medals from the 2025 American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging & Competition. Crave Brothers' Mascarpone and Oaxaca Knots earned top honors in their respective categories from ACS judges, while the Chocolate Mascarpone impressed with a strong second-place showing amid tough competition.

The prestigious ACS Judging & Competition is an annual showcase of the best products and recognizes exceptional American cheeses and their makers. The competition is one of the largest in North America and is renowned for its high standards and rigorous judging. This year's competition garnered more than 1,500 entries from over 200 companies, judged in 136 different categories. With eight top-three awards already in 2025, Crave Brothers continues to stand out in the industry.

"We view the ACS competition as an important benchmark in our industry," said Roseanne Crave, Sales and Marketing Manager. "Each year, we welcome the challenge of competing at a high level and it drives us to continually elevate our craft. These wins reflect our dedication to quality, tradition, and sustainable practices."

Crave's award-winning products are available in stores nationwide and online . For recipe inspiration, check out a tasty list of recipes curated by the Crave family, chefs and more.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC utilize sustainable practices in their everyday operations. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Oaxaca, and Farmer's Rope String Cheese.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

