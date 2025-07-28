Hawaiian Bros Opens New Phoenix Location

Island-Inspired favorite accelerates expansion with fifth Phoenix location

PHOENIX, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros, one of the fastest growing restaurant chains, is bringing island flavors to more of Phoenix, with its eighth restaurant location in Arizona, opening July 28, 2025!

Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at their new location in Phoenix (9802 W. McDowell Road) on Monday, July 28 at 11am. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year. After the grand opening, the new Phoenix location will be open from 11am – 3am, Monday – Sunday.

Hawaiian Bros will also host VIP events on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 from 11am – 2pm and 5pm – 8pm. First responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students, and local business employees will be treated to a free classic Plate Lunch.

"With the opening of our fifth Hawaiian Bros in Phoenix, we're proud to deepen our roots in a city that has embraced us so warmly," said Adam Stine, President and Owner of Stine Enterprises. "Phoenix continues to be a key market for our growth, and we're honored to serve this vibrant community with more of the fresh, Island-inspired food and aloha spirit they've come to love."

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired plate lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Never relying on freezers or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit; to show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And, we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates more than 60 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities since 2023.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since its opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals. Hawaiian Bros has been named QSR Best Brands to Work For and is a multi-year Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers winner. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Hawaiian Bros

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED