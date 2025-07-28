Roadzen Announces Pricing Of $2.25 Million Registered Direct Offering Of Ordinary Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the“Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1,730,769 ordinary shares at an offering price of $1.30 per share, in a registered direct offering (the“Offering”).

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering are estimated to be approximately $2.25 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about July 29, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The securities are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282966), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 12, 2024. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of such registration statement. A prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus can be obtained at the SEC's website at or from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, via email at ..., or telephone at (212) 895-3500.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 308 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,” and“continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future financial results (including ability to achieve breakeven Adjusted EBITDA), the anticipated closing of our registered direct offering, the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in“Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

