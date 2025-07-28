Dental Tourism Market To Reach USD 65.4 Billion By 2032, Driven By Affordable Global Dental Care And Technological Advancements SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Tourism Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a recent report published by SNS Insider, the Global Dental Tourism Market was valued at USD 10.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a staggering USD 65.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 22.03% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.

The global dental tourism market is growing rapidly, mainly due to the mounting dental services costs in developed countries and the growing demand for high-end dental services at a low cost in developing countries. Patients are traveling to countries including Mexico, Hungary, and India for procedures such as implants and cosmetic dentistry. Technological innovations in dentistry, along with better travel facilities and quality of medical treatment, are likely to drive the market for longer run till 2032.





The U.S. dental tourism market was estimated at USD 3.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.99 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.87% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The U.S. leads the North American dental tourism market due to the exorbitant cost of dental care in the domestic region, which leads many Americans to seek dental treatments from cost-effective services in foreign countries. Close to popular dental tourism markets (such as Mexico), and this continues to drive its outbound dental tourism well.

Market Segmentation & Regional Insights

Based on Services, the Dental Implants Segment Dominated the Dental Tourism Market

Based on services, dental implants were the largest segment of the dental tourism market in 2023, owing to the high cost in developed economies and an increase in global demand for long-term tooth replacement solutions. Increasingly, U.S., Canadian, and European patients jet to places such as India, Mexico, and Thailand for less expensive long weekends to implant procedures. Such destinations provide state-of-the-art dental implants and experienced dental surgeons at a fraction of the cost of. The increasing elderly population, along with the increasing number of edentulous patients, has increased the success of dental implants.

By Provider, Dental Clinics Largest Contributor to the Dental Tourism Market

The dental clinics segment held a larger share of the dental tourism market in 2023, owing to easy availability, personalized care, and the provision of all services under one roof. Many such clinics work in conjunction with travel agencies to offer the entire package of treatment combined with tourism, which is very tempting for foreigners. Most accredited clinics in countries such as Thailand, India, and Turkey have high-tech facilities and English-speaking professionals. Their schedule flexibility, shorter waiting times, and transparent pricing give patients the convenience and peace of mind they need, solidifying their role as the leading brand in the international dental tourism industry.

The Asia Pacific Region has the Largest Market Share in the Dental Tourism Market.

The Asia Pacific region is the leading dental tourism market, as it is home to low-cost dental procedures, superior medical infrastructure, and well-versed dental practitioners. India, Thailand, and the Philippines offer treatment of high quality at a substantial discount to Western patients, and entice significant numbers of international patients to seek treatment there. Government-sponsored efforts to develop medical tourism, the English-speaking nature of the health providers, along with tourism infrastructure, have also contributed to the attractiveness of the region. Further, growing acceptance of digital dental technologies and patient-specific treatment models in the Asia Pacific consolidates its position as the leading regional dental tourism market globally.

Dental Tourism Market Segmentation

By Service



Dental Implants

Dental Cosmetics

Orthodontics Others

By Providers



Hospitals

Dental Clinics Others

