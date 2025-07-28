SCHEQ Foundation Launches Inaugural Patient Advisory Board To Advance Health Literacy And Equity In Cancer Care

Kimberly Goodloe, PAB Member and Caregiver

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The STEMM & Cancer Health Equity (SCHEQ ) Foundation is proud to announce the formation of its inaugural Patient Advisory Board (PAB), a key initiative designed to elevate the voices of diverse patients in shaping equitable healthcare resources. The Patient Advisory Board will play a critical role in advising SCHEQ on content development, patient-facing communication, and community engagement strategies.

The PAB is composed of patient advocates, survivors, caregivers, providers, and community leaders from or that routinely work with historically underserved populations. These individuals bring firsthand experience navigating the healthcare system and unique insights into the information and tools that can truly empower patients.

“At SCHEQ, we believe that the most effective way to create impactful, culturally responsive resources is to design them with patients, not for them,” said Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr., Founder and CEO of SCHEQ.“Our Patient Advisory Board ensures that diverse patient perspectives remain at the center of our mission to reduce disparities and improve outcomes across the cancer care continuum.”

PAB Objectives:

. Website Content Review: Provide input on patient-centered website content to ensure it is relevant, accessible, and inclusive.

. Infographic Review: Evaluate the clarity and cultural relevance of SCHEQ's health literacy materials - including infographics and educational tools - so they are digestible and useful for diverse audiences.

. Health Equity Advocacy: Inform SCHEQ's strategic efforts to address systemic barriers to care and amplify the lived experiences of underrepresented patients.

The current PAB is composed of the following individuals:

.Roberta Albany, Founder/CEO, Cancer In the Know

.Melinda Aldrich, PhD, MPH, Professor of Thoracic Surgery, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

.Ruby Blow, Owner, Development Counts

.Kimberly Goodloe – Caregiver, Advocate

.Angela James, MBA, LMSW, Associate Director of Community Engagement, LUNGevity

.Jessica Jones, MSN, - Founder, Starting Point Pathways

.Rochelle Prosser, RN, CLNC – Founder Orchid Healthcare Solutions

.Juanita Segura – Survivor, Advocate

This collaborative board will meet regularly to review educational materials, offer constructive feedback, and serve as ambassadors for SCHEQ's mission in their communities.

The launch of the Patient Advisory Board underscores SCHEQ's ongoing commitment to advancing patient empowerment, culturally tailored communication, and equitable healthcare access through community-informed strategies.

For more information about SCHEQ and its Patient Advisory Board, please visit .

About SCHEQ

Founded in 2023 and based in based in New York City, SCHEQ (STEMM & Cancer Health Equity) Foundation is a Black‐led, nonprofit organization dedicated to dismantling systemic barriers that prevent underrepresented and underserved individuals from entering and succeeding in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, & Medical (STEMM) fields, while also improving health outcomes for underserved populations navigating the cancer care continuum. SCHEQ's mission is to increase workforce diversity in STEMM and ensure equitable access to cancer care, resources, and survivorship support through empowerment.

To achieve this, SCHEQ develops mentorship programs bridging high school through early career faculty, supports equitable research and clinical trials, delivers culturally responsive patient education using multimedia, webinars, infographics, and community engagement strategies, and leads summits and workshops nationwide to raise awareness and drive systemic change.

