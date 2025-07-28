Arunachal Guv Asks Minister To Instill Sense Of Security Among Vulnerable Sections Of People

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, July 28 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (retired) K.T. Parnaik, during a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, on Monday, emphasised on all out efforts to instill a sense of security among the people, particularly the vulnerable sections of society, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor, during the meeting, said that the security forces, particularly the state police, have to reach out to the vulnerable sections of society and take care of their well-being.

In the meeting, Governor Parnaik and the state Home Minister Natung held a detailed discussion on matters concerning the law and order in Arunachal Pradesh, with particular focus on the challenges faced in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding, which are called TCL districts.

Meanwhile, Governor Parnaik, who chaired a security review meeting at Namsai on Saturday (July 26), shared his observations with the Home Minister regarding the challenges faced by villagers living in far-flung and difficult-to-access locations in the TCL region.

He emphasised that effective governance must include not just security, but also inclusive development.

Later, the state Home Minister in a post on social media platform X said: "I had the honour of meeting Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lieutenant General (retired) K.T. Parnaik ji today at Raj Bhawan. We discussed key issues concerning state security, drug abuse, and the need for decisive action to protect our youth and society."

"The Governor graciously shared his valuable guidance and suggestions on tackling these critical challenges. His vast experience in national security continues to inspire and strengthen our resolve. Grateful for his time and visionary advice," Natung said.

Governor Parnaik during the July 26 meeting shared his concerns about various issues affecting the TCL districts, which are hindering the state's and Central government's rapid development efforts.

He called upon the Ministers, legislators, security agencies, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police to join hands in a spirit of unity and purpose to address these challenges.

Governor Parnaik stressed the need for a coordinated approach, rooted in dialogue and mutual understanding, to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the TCL districts.

Underscoring the importance of collective responsibility, the Governor urged all stakeholders, from elected representatives to frontline administrators to focus on finding actionable solutions and building a positive way forward.

The maiden security meeting on July 26 on TCL was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Ministers Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, and Wangki Lowang, MLAs of Tirap, Longding, Changlang, and Namsai, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Tirap, Longding, Changlang and Namsai.